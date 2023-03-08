Hostess Introduces Two New Breakfast Treats in Time For Daylight Savings

Daylight Savings is just around the corner and while springing forward on the clock may make waking up a little harder, Hostess Brands is launching two new treats to try to sweeten up mornings with the time change. On Wednesday, the brand announced the launch of two new breakfast snacks, Hostess Donettes Old Fashioned mini donuts and Hostess Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. The two new offerings are variety extensions of two of the brands most popular product lines currently available.

According to the brand, Donettes Old Fashioned gives a donut shop taste with a moist texture and sweet glaze in poppable form. They're made with real cocoa while the Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts feature rich chocolate cake topped with drizzle. Both products contain no artificial colors or flavors or any high-fructose corn syrup. Both products will be available later this month at grocery retailers nationwide in multipacks. They will also be available at convenience stores with the Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts available in single-serve packages.

"We're excited to introduce these two new snacks to our lineup of delicious indulgences," says Chris Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands LLC. "The new Donettes Old Fashioned bring the flavor of a classic donut shop offering right to your home from the grocery store and fan-favorite chocolate is a perfect match for our popular Baby Bundts line. These delicious new treats are sure to bring a little bit of joy to the start of the day."

These new breakfast treats are just the latest launch from Hostess. Last month, the brand introduced their new product line, a first of its kind product, the Kazbar, a combination snack cake meets candy bar. That treat is available in two flavors, Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

"We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks -- and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one," Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands said in a statement. "This new kind of snack delivers on the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product-testing, and we're excited to see that translate in the marketplace."

