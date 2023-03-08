Open in App
Denver, CO
Study: Denver ranks in top three cities for most women-owned businesses

By Colette Bordelon,

3 days ago
Even though the number of women working in America is almost at an all-time high, only around a fifth of all businesses are owned by women, according to a new report .

However, Denver is in the top three cities with the most women-owned businesses in the country.

Asheville, North Carolina, is in the top spot with 25% of their businesses owned by women. St. Louis sits at 24.84%, barely beating Denver, which sits at 24.8% of women-owned businesses.

“I don't feel like I'm an underdog in any way," said Anuschka Pashel, owner of Bloom by Anuschka . “Women know how to work, and we're not scared of working, you know?”

Meanwhile, Leila Qari, owner of Denver Cat Company , was surprised to hear Denver ranked so high on the list. She said she's faced specific challenges related to being a woman during her time as a small business owner.

“Not being taken seriously is a big one," said Qari. “Especially an immigrant woman, who has an accent. I felt very self conscious about that at the time.”

Now, Qari knows her hard work was worth it, and is satisfied with her business, which adopted out close to 400 cats last year.

“I'm a happier person because of it. I'm also burned out at times," Qari said. "It's complex. You know, it's meaningful work, but it's work.”

This data comes from the U.S. Census in their Annual Business Survey report. It is 2020 data, but Denver7 is told the figures are the most current available.

According to those behind the study, "because of data availability, some metros were not included although they have a high population."

