Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Nikolas Khamenia leads Harvard-Westlake past Corona Centennial for Open Division crown

By Eric Sondheimer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEAXN_0lBL9KbK00
Harvard-Westlake celebrate after winning the Southern California Open Division regional final against Corona Centennial 80-61 on Tuesday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Raising his right arm in triumph after making a three-pointer late in the first half Tuesday night before a sold-out crowd at Corona Centennial 's noisy gym, an amped up Nikolas Khamenia of Studio City Harvard-Westlake was letting everyone know this historic moment to decide a trip to Sacramento to play for the Open Division state championship would be something he'd never forget.

Again and again, the 16-year-old, 6-foot-8 sophomore born in Los Angeles to parents who came here from Belarus delivered baskets, rebounds, took a charging foul and even dribbled the ball like a point guard. He finished with 20 points as Harvard-Westlake defeated the top-seeded Huskies 80-61.

“We’ve always known what he’s been capable of,” coach David Rebibo said. “He showed it tonight.”

Harvard-Westlake (32-2) will play Santa Maria St. Joseph for the Open Division championship Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. The Wolverines have never reached the highest level before. They won consecutive state Division III championships in 1996 and 1997 with the Collins twins, Jason and Jarron. They won a Division IV title in 2016. But to knock off the three-time defending Southern Section Open Division champions with a team that has no transfer students other than senior Brady Dunlap when he was a freshman is truly a monumental achievement.

Centennial (30-4) had not lost to any team from California since May 28, 2021. And that was Harvard-Westlake doing the honors. The Wolverines were mad having to play a regional championship game on an opponent’s home court, but they have now won four times at Centennial in recent years.

From the outset, the Wolverines took charge and did everything needed to win. “We rebounded, we moved the ball, we hit the open man,” Rebibo said.

When Trent Perry, who finished with 25 points, and center Jacob Huggins were sent to the bench after picking up two fouls each midway through the second quarter, you would think the Wolverines would be in trouble. But others stepped up, from Dunlap (18 points) to Khamenia.

“It hurt last year coming here and losing to them as a freshman,” Khamenia said. “I wanted to win it for my teammates and my coach.”

Asked how he was able to make clutch shot after clutch shot, Khamenia said, “It’s just confidence and coaches trusting me.”

With 47 seconds left and a 21-point lead after Harvard-Westlake emptied its bench, Khamenia let out one of those primal screams to express the accomplishment.

Centennial then pulled out All-American Jared McCain in an emotional moment. McCain, who scored 21 points. was trying to hold back tears as he embraced fellow senior Devin Williams and received an ovation in his final game.

“He’s a special talent, an unbelievable competitor,” Rebibo said of the Duke-bound McCain.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LA soccer phenom scores in her first pro game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Baseball demolishes Redlands in mercy rule win
Redlands, CA23 hours ago
Kyon Barrs returns to L.A. to finish collegiate career with USC football
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UCLA loses starting guard for March Madness with Achilles injury: reports
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Amari Bailey, UCLA Beat Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
CIF State Boys Championship Friday finals: Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood rolls to Division 5 title victory over Sierra
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
USC OL Jarrett Kingston already a great fit with Trojans
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bye-Bye Bronny…Here’s Jason Crowe Jr.!There’s a new shooting star in town
Lynwood, CA1 day ago
Report: UCLA Men's Basketball Targeting Harvard F Chris Ledlum
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC football: Team leaders already emerging among Trojan transfers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
USC football: Trojans have shown 3-star offensive lineman prospect 'a lot of love'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
La Mirada High School Mourns the Loss of Beloved Sports Fan
La Mirada, CA2 days ago
Residents terrified of flying golf balls seek courtroom showdown over damages
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Top-Ranked Restaurant for 2023 Is This Hidden Gem in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Riverside Polytechnic High School Alumnus Andrew Pettit has been nominated for Television Academy Foundation’s 42nd College Television Awards
Riverside, CA2 days ago
Figlo: New Amphitheater Will Continue 42-Years of Live Music in Irvine
Irvine, CA3 days ago
LA Times writer says ‘White’ drivers are ‘polluting the air’ breathed by LA’s ‘people of color’
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
4 Great Burger Places in California
Visalia, CA2 days ago
The Walter Pyramid’s leaky roof would cost an estimated $55M to fully repair
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Winner of $2 billion Powerball buys $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Din Tai Fung Leases 10,615 SQFT of Space at Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Hidden History Black Museum opens in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Construction Begins For $10 Billion High-Speed Rail Project Connecting Los Angeles To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in California
Orange, CA2 days ago
Paddle-Out Planned to Celebrate Evan McMillen
Dana Point, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Civil and Criminal Attorney Succumbs to Battle with ALS
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy