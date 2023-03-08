Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Billikens support Coach Ford as post season begins

By Martin KilcoyneDave Jobe,

3 days ago

The Billikens won 20 games and earned the number 4 seed for the Atlantic 10 tournament.

On some levels it’s been a good year, but it was expected to be a great year. SLU not quite reaching their own lofty goals had some wondering about the future of Head Coach Travis Ford.  Athletic Director Chris May told Martin Kilcoyne and other reporters that Coach Ford would be here for a long time. Ford talks to FOX-2 about that show of support.

