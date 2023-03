There’s been a lot of buzz with the new sports teams rolling into town. St. Louis City SC threw a giant soccer celebration in their home debut at City Park. Next up will be the Battlehawks home opener at the Dome. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says to enjoy this fun time and stop worrying about Enos Stan Kroenke.

