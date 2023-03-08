Lady Wolfpack fight but fall in first round, 68-65

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Loyola Wolfpack women’s basketball team fought to the final seconds but lost a heartbreaker to John Brown (JBU), 68-65, in the first round of the NAIA National Championship on Tuesday night in The Den.
Seniors Taylor Thomas and Sandra Cannady did everything they could, scoring a combined 40 points, together shooting over fifty percent, and making six threes.
The Wolfpack trailed, 33-21, at halftime as John Brown’s Tarrah Stephens and Graci Harris each scored 6 points and went a perfect 3-for-3 from the field. John Brown held Loyola to nine points in the second quarter (20-9).
Starting the fourth quarter, Thomas hit back-to-back threes that cut the lead to six. Moments later, Thomas drained another to cut the lead to 61-58 with five minutes remaining. Cannady then hit a long two to make the score 61-60 with four minutes on the clock.
Fifth-year senior Tay Cannon made some clutch shots in the final minutes including a crucial jumper that cut the lead to two, 67-65, with 19 seconds left. JBU held on in the end.
Loyola outscored John Brown in the third quarter, 22-19, and in the fourth, 22-16. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0