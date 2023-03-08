Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies can only deliver a bloody nose to Anthony Davis in loss to Lakers

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies were hit with what has become a familiar theme in recent games

Memphis was going back and fourth with the Los Angeles Lakers, and just like the previous two games, the Grizzlies saw their opponent go on a big run in the fourth quarter.

A 15-4 run was all it took for the Lakers to get a 112-103 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Memphis (38-26) has lost its last three games.

The Lakers (32-34) got a big performance from Anthony Davis. He scored 30 points and had a season-high 22 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Xavier Tillman Sr. finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane didn't make his first field goal until near the end of the third quarter and finished with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Grizzlies are now tied with the Sacramento Kings for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Playing through Jaren Jackson Jr.

After David Roddy's right hand hit Davis on the nose in what the referees rules as incidental contact, the Lakers big man was bleeding and needed to go to the locker room. He returned to the game shortly after, but Jackson used that time to showcase his dominance against the smaller Lakers defenders. Jackson finished strong around the rim and scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first half.

The Grizzlies didn't get as many mismatches in the second half for Jackson, so he wasn't as effective. Jackson shot 2-for-6 in the second half and scored eight points.

Anthony Davis factor

Even though Davis had to get help on his bloody nose in the first half, he still had 15 points and 10 rebounds at halftime. The Grizzlies have done a great job this season against teams who have a big man as the No. 1 option, but guarding Davis was a problem for Memphis. Tillman got the primary assignment, while the Grizzlies tried to use Jackson as a help defender. Davis got hot in the fourth quarter, which led to the Grizzlies putting Jackson on him. Jackson picked up his fifth foul and was taken out the game. Davis dominated on the glass, and the Grizzlies had no answer without injured Steven Adams.

Dillon Brooks goes cold

Dillon Brooks was back from his one-game suspension, and for a while, he was giving the Grizzlies a spark while making three of his first five 3-pointers. As hot as he started the game, Brooks ended the contest just as cold. He finished the game shooting 5-for-17 and 3-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Without Bane and Brooks providing much scoring, the Grizzlies had their work cut out on the offensive end. Tyus Jones finished with 16 points while starting for Ja Morant, who is away from the team.

What's next

The Grizzlies finished their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record.

Memphis returns home with a game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday (6:30 p.m., TNT). The Grizzlies are 0-2 against Golden State, this season, but both of those games came away from home. While the Warriors are elite at home, they have a 7-25 record on the road, which is 27th in the NBA.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies can only deliver a bloody nose to Anthony Davis in loss to Lakers

