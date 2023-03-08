Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Why Memphis Grizzlies haven't suspended Ja Morant for apparent gun video

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies ' 20-word statement Saturday on Ja Morant was terse and simple that he would miss two games being away from the team. But it was also confusing.

It didn't say that Morant was suspended after he posted a video on Instagram Live with him where he was brandishing an apparent handgun. The Athletic initially reported it as a suspension but coach Taylor Jenkins made clear Sunday that Morant is on a personal hiatus with no definitive timetable for a return.

On Tuesday, ahead of the Grizzlies' game at the Los Angeles Lakers, Jenkins explained why the team hasn't suspended their two-time All-Star guard.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: Colorado police investigating Ja Morant after Instagram video with apparent gun

PENNY SUPPORTS MORANT: 'We're all praying for Ja': What Penny Hardaway said about Ja Morant's struggles

"We're keeping those dialogues inside, how we're framing all that stuff. That's our internal business," Jenkins told reporters.

He also intimated that Morant could be out through at least Thursday's home game against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies won't rush Morant back but there are little clues on how long he'll be away as the NBA and Colorado police investigate the video.

"It's a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we've got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We're talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally," Jenkins said. "To put a timetable on it, I think, is disrespectful in my opinion. We want to make sure he's in a great place for himself but as a responsible teammate here,"

Jenkins provided more clarification postgame saying it's a "day-to-day process" with Morant and hope to get him back soon "as he's healing and figuring some things out."

The Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks Saturday before going on a three-game road trip at Dallas, Miami and San Antonio.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Memphis Grizzlies haven't suspended Ja Morant for apparent gun video

