Staff report

Incumbents Cathy Solsaa and Kevin Kiefaber were reelected to the Rutland City School Board of Commissioners on Town Meeting Day along with newcomers Ryan Carney and Heather Hauke.

Mary McDonald fell short of getting a seat.

Solsaa was the top vote-getter with 1,478 votes, followed by Ryan Carney with 1,446 votes and Heather Hauke with 1,362. Kiefaber got 1,345 votes while McDonald got 1,194 votes.

