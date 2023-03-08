Player grades: Mikal Bridges drops 30 as Nets beat Rockets 118-96

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets visited Toyota Center on Tuesday to take on the Houston Rockets for the first time this season and won 118-96. Brooklyn leads the regular-season series 1-0.

For the Nets, Mikal Bridges had 30 points and five assists while Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points and four assists. Nic Claxton had 18 points and Joe Harris had 12 points off the bench.

For the Rockets, Jalen Green had 25 points and two rebounds while Alperen Sengun had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 11 points.

In the first half, Houston had a fast start on Brooklyn as they ended up leading by 11 points midway through the first quarter. In the second quarter, Brooklyn started shooting the three-ball better and it helped them go on a 16-0 run in the period. The Nets had a tough time guarding Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun as the pair combined for 28 points in the first half.

In the second half, it was more of the same as the Nets continued to smother the Rockets on the defensive end. Brooklyn was able to get big contributions from guys like Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale off the bench and that allowed them to keep their lead over Houston. The Nets also took advantage of the Rockets turning the ball over so much and that led to some easy scores on the other end.

Here are your Nets player grades:

Spencer Dinwiddie: A

Dinwiddie did a good job of scoring the basketball in this game. He was able to take his man off the dribble a few times to get to the rim for some nice finishes. The former Dallas Maverick also had his three-ball working in this one and he was able to use the attention that he was drawing on his drives to find open shooters like Joe Harris.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Bridges struggled shooting the ball in this contest. Other than hitting some timely shots from mid-range and from three-point land, Bridges wasn’t able to get anything going offensively. To make up for it, he was able to get to the free-throw line a good amount of times and that helped him put points on the board. Bridges had a good game passing the ball as he made some nice passes in this contest when he drew the second defender and he had a nice defensive game in this game.

Cameron Johnson: C+

Johnson had a rough shooting the game in this matchup. He could not get anything going from anywhere on the court despite getting a number of good looks. Johnson did a little bit of everything else in this game to make up for his lack of scoring. As Jacque Vaughn pointed out earlier this week, Johnson has shown that he can handle the ball as a secondary creator for the Nets.

Dorian Finney-Smith: C+

Finney-Smith did not do much offensively in this game. Once again, he could not regain his three-point shooting in this game despite getting some open looks. Brooklyn doesn’t need Finney-Smith to score, but it would be nice to see him start hitting some shots like he did against the Boston Celtics. As usual, Finney-Smith did the dirty work and even had a thunderous putback dunk in this contest.

Nic Claxton: A+

Claxton did a great job of scoring the ball in this one. Claxton showed off his dribbling ability in this one as some of his baskets came on driving to the rim, even from the three-point line as part of the secondary break. Claxton did a great job of maintaining a presence on the glass and he was amazing with protecting the rim as he had another four blocks.

Nerlens Noel: C

In his first game as a Net, Noel was about as expected. He did not score much as he only took one shot, but he did a decent job of staying strong with rebounding the ball. Despite playing more minutes than possible expected because of Nic Claxton dealing with foul trouble, Noel held his own and he provided some value on the defensive end.

Royce O'Neale: A

O’Neale provided an offensive punch off the bench for the Nets in this one. This was one of his better offensive games in recent memory as he had his three-point shot going in this contest. O’Neale was a monster on the boards and his defense was awesome in this one.

Seth Curry: B

Curry did a good job of scoring the ball in this matchup against the Rockets. He wasn’t able to get anything going from three-point range, but he had his mid-range game working and he was able to get to the free-throw line on a couple of occasions. Curry did a good job passing the ball in this one and using his dribbling ability to create some mismatches against the Rockets defense.

Joe Harris: B+

Harris did a good job shooting the ball in this contest. Joe E. Buckets made another appearance for the Nets and he was a big part of Brooklyn keeping their lead against the Rockets. Harris was also good on the defensive end in this one as he was able to move his feet to stay in front of his man and his active hands led to him getting a couple of steals.