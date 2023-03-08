Churchill girls basketball finally plays in state semifinal and wins

FAIRLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — The Churchill girls basketball team has been waiting to play in the state semifinals for three years. Their matchup was cancelled when they were getting on the bus due to COVID. After an early exit last season, Churchill made it back to the final four this year.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs finally played in the 4A girls basketball state semifinal, defeated Western, 61-44, to advance to their first state title game appearance since 2003.

“When we found out we weren’t playing [in 2020] with such an amazing team, we were all devastated,” Churchill senior guard Chelsea Calkins said. “And just coming back, like it’s our senior year and this is our last chance for us to do it and we really want it.”

It was a close game in the second quarter, tied at 15-15, but Churchill went on a 21-6 run and a 13-0 run to close out the span into the third quarter to take a 15 point lead. The Bulldogs expanded their lead after that and didn’t look back.

“Starting to feel like we’re the team of destiny. Just the way it all turned out three years ago and the way they’ve grown, they’re just building at the right time,” Churchill girls basketball head coach Pete McMahon said. “You know tournaments are, you look at the pros, you look at whatever, the team that’s playing really well at the end is the team that does really well in the playoffs. And we’re playing really well.”

No. 2 seed Churchill will play in the title on Friday. The Bulldogs will face No. 1 seed Glen Burnie at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. Glen Burnie defeated No. 4 Severna Park, 45-28, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

