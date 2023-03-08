Open in App
San Bernardino County, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

San Bernardino County announces storm-related death from historic snowfall

By KCAL-News Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X92Vs_0lBKvLNb00

Crews clear 90% of the roads in San Bernardino County mountains 02:59

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced that at least one person died because of the severe storm that brought a historic amount of snowfall to the area.

Another 10 people died during the storm but were not storm-related since they were already under medical care, according to the department.

The residents continued to reel from the disastrous situation in the San Bernardino mountains which prompted a response from multiple agencies such as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as well as the state's national guard.

CRESTLINE, CA - MARCH 6, 2023: Crews being removing piles of snow after recent storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains on March 6, 2023 in Crestline, California. Gina Ferazzi

While the local government seemed to struggle to rescue people besieged in the snow, it appears that the influx of resources from volunteers, state government and military have helped the relief efforts. According to the county, 90% of the roads in the area have been cleared of the several feet of snow, with many areas seeing 100% of their roads cleared.

The county's fire officials said it currently has about 800 personnel up in the mountains working to get the communities back to form.

"We have crews aggressively going after reported natural gas leaks, along with Southern California Gas Company," said San Bernardino County Fire Department Operation Chief Jim Topoleski.

The San Bernardino County Fire asked residents to clear snow from the gas meters around their homes to prevent structure fires from sparking after a few blazes erupted in the weeks following the storm. Additionally, the Valley of Enchantment Fire Department has established a food distribution table outside of their station. Deputies also went door-to-door to deliver boxes of food to people still tuck in the snow.

But after being stranded for weeks, mountain residents took matters into their own hands to help their neighbors.

"I've been getting more texts than I can count," said Crestline resident Christopher Woodbridge.

"There's like 150 calls up in Cedarpines Park," added Valley of Enchantment resident Zachary Pardee.

Both are some of the unsung heroes of this unprecedented snowstorm helping their neighbors feel a little safer during this emergency.

"A lot of people don't feel safe right now," said Pardee.

The pair rented a loader last week and have worked up to 18 hours a day to help wherever they can.

"Moving everybody's berms, digging cars out, clearing roads, clearing paths, helping people get out of their homes," said Woodbridge as he listed the numerous tasks they've tackled.

As the snow melts and as crews clear the roads, the damage from the storm became more evident — especially in Crestline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjWTQ_0lBKvLNb00
The National Guard arrives to Crestline, flying over Goodwin & Sons Market roof collapse.

A handful of businesses had massive holes in the roofs caused by the weight of the snow and falling trees. Most notably, Crestline suffered a major loss when the sole grocery store in town, Goodwin & Sons Market , had its entire roof collapse after a massive amount of snow piled on top of the building.

"Our only source of food was Goodwins Market, whose roof collapsed. So now, we can't walk to get food for ourselves, or seniors and short-term renters who have no food. We are pooling our food to keep them fed," wrote resident Greg Plooy last week.

Many residents said they've seen more help arriving this week.

"I think the county's doing the best they can it's just hard because there's nowhere to put the snow," said Pardee.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Death toll climbs as San Bernardino Mountains residents ask for federal aid
Lake Arrowhead, CA11 hours ago
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting recap: Grubstake Days, fallen Joshua Trees
Yucca Valley, CA2 days ago
Teen hikers stranded in California snowstorm for days huddled together to survive, authorities say
Portland, OR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SoCal mountain communities prepare for flooding, icy conditions as rain covers historic snowfall
Crestline, CA10 hours ago
Official San Bernardino Snowstorm Death Toll Stands at One, 12 More Deaths Being Investigated
San Bernardino, CA13 hours ago
Entire SoCal Town Was Cut Off After Getting Walloped With 10 Feet of Snow
Crestline, CA2 days ago
Woman, 93, Dies Trapped in Her Home After Blizzard Hit Southern California Mountains
Crestline, CA2 days ago
Yucca Valley woman crashes into tree on Onaga Trl. in suspected DUI
Yucca Valley, CA1 day ago
Illegal street race turns into police pursuit, ends with crash in San Bernardino County
Hesperia, CA3 days ago
Texts posing as So. Cal. Edison scam Yucca Valley woman out of $500
Yucca Valley, CA1 day ago
Headed for the snow? Read this first
Big Bear Lake, CA2 days ago
NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Burglary, assault and false imprisonment charges for Yucca Valley man after attack on ex-girlfriend
Yucca Valley, CA2 days ago
Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville
Victorville, CA2 days ago
Two suspects from the High Desert were arrested with 78 lbs. of meth in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA8 days ago
Man is shot to death in Highland; incident is believed to have been related to road rage
Highland, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy