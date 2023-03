KPVI Newschannel 6

Tori Coffman is now 8-0 for the Lady Senators By Barbara Womack Grainger Today Correspondent, 3 days ago

TULLAHOMA – Washburn High School graduate Tori Coffman improved to 8-0 on the season, shutting out Motlow State Community College 7-0 Sunday, March 5. Coffman ...