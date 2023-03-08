Kilgore College beats Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49 in Region 14 Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers are hoping to make it back to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, but first, they’ll need to get through the Region 14 Tournament in Tyler.

The Rangers took care of business in Round One, beating Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49, and will now take on Blinn this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.