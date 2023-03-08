Open in App
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore College beats Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49 in Region 14 Tournament

By Garrett Sanders,

3 days ago



TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers are hoping to make it back to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, but first, they’ll need to get through the Region 14 Tournament in Tyler.

The Rangers took care of business in Round One, beating Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49, and will now take on Blinn this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

