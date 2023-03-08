nbcrightnow.com

Drew Timme’s milestone day brings Gonzaga scoring record, another WCC title; three Zags named to All-Tournament team By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review, 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS – All in all, a rather fine Tuesday for Drew Timme. The Gonzaga senior forward was named first-team All-America by The Sporting News ...