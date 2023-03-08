Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

District play starts for some baseball/softball teams while non-district continues for others, girls soccer season enters the final week of the regular season

By M.J. Baird,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3rqh_0lBKd5hS00

Rider softball began its district schedule welcoming Forth Worth Brewer to Sunrise Optimist. Meanwhile City View hosted Old High for a non-district game.

On the baseball diamond, Burkburnett hosted Old High in a district contest and City View welcomed Walters for a non-district game.

Wichita Falls hosted a soccer double header at Memorial Stadium as OId High welcomed Mineral Wells for boys and girls games.

Tobin McDuff brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
District plays wraps up in soccer, softball tournament play continues, Texoma NLI signings and more
Wichita Falls, TX3 hours ago
Rider vs Saginaw: Girls high school soccer – March 10, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX4 hours ago
Rider vs Azle: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Azle, TX4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wichita Falls vs Windthorst: High school softball – March 10, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX4 hours ago
Hirschi vs Burkburnett: Boys high school soccer – March 10, 2023
Burkburnett, TX4 hours ago
Iowa Park’s DeLuna signs NLI to Tarleton State – March 10, 2023
Iowa Park, TX4 hours ago
Holliday vs Kennedale: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Kennedale, TX1 day ago
Graham vs Muenster: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Muenster, TX1 day ago
Burkburnett vs Grand Saline: High school baseball – March 8, 2023
Burkburnett, TX1 day ago
Henrietta vs Haskell: High school softball – March 8, 2023
Henrietta, TX1 day ago
Wichita Falls vs Mineral Wells: Girls high school soccer – February 7, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Henrietta vs Graham: High school baseball – March 8, 2023
Henrietta, TX1 day ago
City View vs Walters: High school baseball – March 7, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Vernon vs Ranger: College baseball – March 8, 2023
Vernon, TX2 days ago
Burkburnett vs Wichita Falls: High school baseball – March 7, 2023
Burkburnett, TX3 days ago
Electra to have new football head coach, Ryan Quillen stays as AD
Electra, TX3 days ago
Midway’s Christian Coker signs NLI
Arlington, TX3 days ago
MSU hosts 2023 Lone Star Conference pro day – March 8, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Redding, Toliver sign NLI at Rider – March 8, 2023
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Olney Junior High students sweep regional TMSCA meet
Olney, TX14 hours ago
Olney ISD cancels school on Wednesday
Olney, TX3 days ago
Sunshine returns to Texoma, slight risk of storms Saturday
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Wichita Falls firefighters battle late-night house fire
Wichita Falls, TX1 hour ago
The Apache, Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival is Coming Up
Apache, OK2 days ago
WF intersection to become four-way stop
Wichita Falls, TX7 hours ago
Bike Wichita Falls hosting Circle Trail cleanup sessions
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
‘When Sean Speaks’ visits Archer City HS for drunk driving awareness
Archer City, TX2 days ago
Mid-week storms could bring hail, warming up by weekend
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Alphie is looking for his forever home
Wichita Falls, TX14 hours ago
Dr. Stacia Miller influences student’s lives as a Remarkable Woman
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy