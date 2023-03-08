Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

#7 Las Cruces stuns #2 Farmington in overtime thriller

By Bradley Benson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUbZl_0lBKcmcn00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final game of the quarter-final round of the girls state tournament provided the biggest upset of the year. The 7th ranked Bulldawgs of Las Cruces took down the second ranked Lady Scorpions of Farmington in an overtime thriller on Tuesday night.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

From the tip, Las Cruces was able to battle with Farmington and throw the Lady Scorps off their game with new looks. The Bulldawgs were able to take a two point lead into halftime, and kept the pressure on in the second half. With both teams making a multitude of three point shots in the second half, it was Lila Ashida of Las Cruces who connected on a crucial shot in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. In the extra period, Cruces was able to gain a lead and sink four free throws to seal a 62-60 victory.

“When you invite somebody to the party who doesn’t always feel like they get invited, and doesn’t feel like anybody thinks they should be there, you put these kids in that position and they’re going to swing hands and make a name for themselves,” said Las Cruces coach Lori Selby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ12K_0lBKcmcn00

With the win, Las Cruces advanced to the semi-finals against second seed Volcano Vista on Thursday. That game will tipoff at 1:15

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Gallup beats rival Kirtland Central for girls 4A championship
Gallup, NM4 hours ago
Kirtland Central Lady Broncos are championship bound yet again
Kirtland, NM1 day ago
Where does Albuquerque rank among best cities for college basketball fans?
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gallup advances to state finals, set to face Kirtland Central
Gallup, NM1 day ago
Academy cruises to semi-finals with win over Deming
Deming, NM2 days ago
Kirtland Central Lady Broncos galloping into semi-final
Kirtland, NM3 days ago
Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
UNM offering fast pathway to becoming a teacher
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Man found guilty in Shiprock home assault
Shiprock, NM2 days ago
The Historic Trost clubhouse in Las Cruces has been demolished
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Semitrailer catches fire on Interstate 10
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Suspect with ties to smuggling organization found with thousands in southern New Mexico
Las Cruces, NM10 hours ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Durango, CO11 hours ago
Crash in Downtown El Paso sends one person to hospital
El Paso, TX1 day ago
ABC-7 at Noon: Throw Down In Chuco Town
El Paso, TX1 day ago
LCPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing after leaving note
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Founder of indigenous beauty brand calls Las Cruces home, leverages store as hub to help others
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
New Mexico fugitive arrested in Pueblo County
Farmington, NM3 days ago
Police search for shooter in Las Cruces teen’s death
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
Did You Know Pat Garrett Was Shot Near, And Buried In, Las Cruces?
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Border Patrol agents intercept more than 160 migrants in Southern NM
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
Farmington police search for suspect in Best Buy shoplifting incident
Farmington, NM5 days ago
Las Cruces bush fire spreads into storage shed; cause still to be determined
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
New Mexico border town booming thanks to pot sales
Sunland Park, NM4 days ago
The Controversial Edgar Haircut May Have Indigenous Roots So Maybe Stop Making Fun of It?
El Paso, TX3 days ago
El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles announces retirement
El Paso, TX3 days ago
El Paso Sheriff: Three men in possession of meth, firearms, stolen property
Anthony, NM3 days ago
Popular Las Cruces brewery temporarily closed following kitchen fire
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy