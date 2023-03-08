Letter: Lawsuit exposes Fox News' tangled web of deceit

I for one was very optimistic about the fate of this democracy when “Fox News” executives were forced to testify under oath that they mislead their viewers about 45’s claims of election fraud only to keep their viewers and make money.

Dominion did the right thing in filing a lawsuit against Fox News in order to show Fox’s viewers that they have been feed a bunch of lies since Fox’s inception. The best way to curtail a defamer is to hit it in the pocket book.

People lost lives because of lies told by Jeanine Pirro, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram, Lou Dobbs, etc. No matter how many judges that were sent to lifetime appointments by Moscow Mitch and 45, lots actually had integrity.

You have to give credit to a lot of Republicans, who cared more about this country than paying homage to a “wannabe dictator.” Just think had it been the other way around. Some realized that 45 was more or less deranged. Listening to some of his rhetoric made up the minds of many.

I have listened to lots of people who were influenced by Fox News that were somewhat mentally challenged, and Fox News knew how to place 2 percent of truth and 98 percent of untruths in an already fragile mind. It has been years of indoctrination by misleading narratives and Russian-like propaganda. A platform of division, misinformation and outright lies was their playbook.

Russia even used “The Tucker Carlson Show” to promote propaganda that their invasion of Ukraine was justified. These lies were backed up by idiots in Congress like Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Majorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy. The “Tucker Carlson Show” is a hit in Russia.

Lots of Fox viewers were analyzed by think tanks to find out their true feelings and were manipulated into believing that conspiracy theories were actually true. To believe Democrats actually ran child sex rings and were pedophiles is a bit of a stretch, but some viewers believed and acted on such outrageous accusations.

I’m sure Tucker Carlson’s day in court is coming for his exciting a deranged madman to act on his “replacement theory” lies that led to multiple deaths in Buffalo. Fox News knew the caliber of viewers it had, and to keep making money, they feed them whatever garbage they could stomach.

I pray that this propaganda machine is dismantled.

Dallas E. Ford

Rocky Mount