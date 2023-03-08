MI-B moves into 7A finals

HIBBING—It doesn’t take long for the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School girls basketball team to put up points.

The Rangers were up 18-10 with 8:40 remaining in the first half, then they went on a 11-0 run in the matter of 1:30 to take a 29-10 lead, and that’s all Mountain Iron-Buhl needed.

After that, the Rangers cruised to a 67-30 Section 7A semifinal victory over South Ridge Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Both teams started slow as Mountain Iron-Buhl took an 18-10 lead.

“I didn’t think we struggled,” Buffetta said. “South Ridge is a good team. They came out playing hard and physically. They did a nice job dictating some of the flow early. We’ve had about two weeks of not shooting that well.

“I like the shots we’re getting. Our girls are working hard. I’m confident they’ll start going down at some time.”

Panther coach Brad Olesiak took a timeout after Adella Olesiak hit a 3-pointer to make it 18-10 with 8:40 remaining in the half.

After that, the Rangers went on a 11-0 run, then they extended that to 16-0 at 6:51 to break open a close game, making it 31-10.

The Rangers scored all of those points in just over two minutes, with 13 of them coming after turnovers.

“I don’t know if we expect to get that many points in a row,” Buffetta said. “We want constant pressure. We stress pressure all game, do what you’re supposed to do all game, and you might get one layup. That’s all we’re hoping for.

“If it turns into more than that, that’s good. We have to keep it up, but we can’t live off of that. Sometimes, we get a little too comfortable living off of that. Our game has to be halfcourt defense, setting screens and running our offense. We picked and chose when we did that today.”

In the meantime, South Ridge was held scoreless for 5:39, which put the Panthers in a hole.

“You try to match them, but they’re so intense, and there’s not too many teams that bring that fight we faced,” Olesiak said. “No one can bring it like them. We have 11 girls out, eight through 12. We play the JV team, but you can’t simulate that. There’s teams that play similar to that but at that level, you don’t see it often.”

Even so, South Ridge only trailed by 19 at the half 38-19.

“We were still in the game,” Olesiak said. “With Mountain Iron, the game is usually over by 10 minutes into the game. They went on that run, and that killed us, all of the turnovers.

“We tried to work on no long passes because they’re so quick on the ball. You don’t see it. We’re learning.”

Even though his team went on that run, Buffetta wasn’t surprised that his team was up 19 at the half.

“I think people underestimate what South Ridge is,” Buffetta said. “South Ridge is a good basketball team. They’re 21-6 on the year. They’ve had a good season. They came out and fought, made us work and that’s a good thing.”

The Rangers then went on a 14-0 run to start the second half, which sealed the deal.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime,” Buffetta said. “The way you start the second half is usually a key for how the game is going to go. We came out and executed well. We even missed a couple of shots in that run that were executed well.

“I like seeing that out of us.”

South Ridge tried to make another run, but it was too little, too late.

“The first five minutes was going to decide if we have a chance or not,” Olesiak said. “They probably felt the same. They took it to us even more. No one plays defense like them in northern Minnesota, not too many, not five girls that can play like that and a bench that can bring more.

“It’s intense. They have a great program. You have to tip your hat to them. They spend a heck of a lot of time in the gym. We do, too, and we’re trying to get there.”

Jordan Zubich led Mountain Iron-Buhl with 23 points. Sage Ganyo had 17.

Mercedes Lawrence and Olesiak both had 11 points.

SR 19 11—30

MIB 38 29—67

South Ridge: Svea Snickers 2, Kaitaia Klementsen 6, Mercedes Lawrence 11, Adella Olesiak 11.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 7, Jordan Zubich 23, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 17, Ava Luukkonen 3, Suzy Aubrey 6, Anna Neyens 6.

Total Fouls South Ridge 12; Mountain Iron-Buhl 15; Fouled Out: Savela; Free Throws: South Ridge 5-11; Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-7; 3-pointers: Olesiak 3, Thomas, Savela, Zubich 4, Ganyo, Luukkonen, Neyens 2.