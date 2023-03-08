GB Common Council approves policy removing all City Hall audio recording devices

At one point during the meeting, Wery asked the mayor to apologize over the transparency of the issue.
"Can you just apologize and say, for whatever reason — oversight, my mistake, I'm bad — can you apologize?," Wery asked to Genrich.
"I mean, you know, hindsight is 2020, right?," Genrich responded. "We could've communicated more effectively. But we sent out an email to 850+ individuals in the City of Green Bay that this was happening. So, this was not some grand conspiracy."
"I asked you if you wanted to apologize, and you're not. No? OK," Wery responded.
Genrich said Tuesday neither he, or to his knowledge, any members of his staff, listened to any recordings.
City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she also has not viewed any recordings, and added she wasn't aware of having access to them until it was mentioned at a parks committee meeting last week.
"Had I known that, I would not have done that because that is not in the purview of my job," Jeffreys said.
After hours of debate, the Council approved a policy removing all microphones at City Hall.
Last week, a judge granted a temporary restraining order directing the microphones be turned off, and that any existing recordings be sealed, but not destroyed.
After the judge's order came down, the city posted new signage alerting visitors they were being recorded only by video.
As part of the item that was voted on Tuesday, the Council also voted in favor that all audio recordings be destroyed once the lawsuit has been settled.
