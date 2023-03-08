Open in App
Galena, KS
See more from this location?
Four States Home Page

Galena Bulldogs head to state basketball tournament for fourth straight time

By Tichina Coleman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3BlG_0lBKUe3n00

GALENA, Ks. — The Galena Bulldogs boys basketball team remains undefeated and just won their fourth straight Sub-State championship on Saturday.

The Bulldogs pulled away with a 50-35 victory over the Columbus Titans to claim the 3A Sub-State Championship four times in a row. This is the first time for Galena basketball winning Sub-State four straight years and going undefeated.

Now they prepare for the state tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas a place they’re very familiar with as they’ve been there before. As the number one seed the Bulldogs will face the number eight seed Wellsville Eagles in the first round.

A big part of the Bulldogs success is the leadership form this year’s senior class.

Hadley Price said, “Well I think that all of us have played a lot of basketball it helps that a lot of our guys play travel basketball, so they’ve been in those situations that a lot kids don’t get into and just having those five seniors that are really just running the court. It helps just to be smart with the basketball and know what to do in the situations that you might not be used to.”

Ty Hall says, “Yea, we have Tyler Little. He’s great obviously you guys probably know he’s really great our there. He’s a good teammate, passes the ball, he’s not selfish, he’s great and I think he’s a big leader on the team. He talks to us tell us things we need and the coaches all help around too so it’s just a team thing and it all comes together in the end.”

Coach Matt Meyr mentioned, “You know it’s been the seniors. I think I calculated for something else I filled out the other day they are 87-10 I think in their four years in high school. So to almost win 100 games in four years of high school basketball is a big deal they can remember that and hopefully they’ve will have shown the younger kids in the classes, you know middle school and below, what kind on hard work it takes to get to that point.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
MSSU stuns top-seeded Lopers, returns to MIAA title game
Joplin, MO6 days ago
Lakeside Elementary in Pittsburg selects its newest principle
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
Cherryvale woman pleads 'no contest' in 2018 fatal shooting
Cherryvale, KS16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSSU makes comeback, takes down Augustana in first round of NCAA Tournament
Joplin, MO5 hours ago
Pitt State baseball take game 1 over the Northwest Missouri State 7-3
Maryville, MO5 hours ago
Galena and Colgan advance to state semifinals, Parsons and Pittsburg seasons comes to an end
Galena, KS1 day ago
Missouri Southern’s defense holds to defeat #5 UCO to open weekend series
Joplin, MO5 hours ago
The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs gears up for their state quarterfinals matchup
Carl Junction, MO1 day ago
Ozark Christian College men and women’s basketball prepare to host NCCAA tournament
Joplin, MO3 days ago
Carl Junction claims district title with 67-42 win over Webb City
Carl Junction, MO3 days ago
Missouri Southern captures MIAA title with 78-63 win against UCM
Joplin, MO5 days ago
Galena Bulldogs claims their fourth straight 3A Sub-State Championship
Galena, KS6 days ago
Lady Bulldogs roll past Grandview, earn spot in district championship
Carl Junction, MO6 days ago
The Frontenac Lady Raiders are 3A Sub-State champs for the fourth consecutive year
Frontenac, KS6 days ago
MSSU tops Pitt State in MIAA Tournament, heads to Semifinals Saturday
Joplin, MO7 days ago
Webb City defeats Bolivar 55-34, moves on to district final
Webb City, MO6 days ago
Carthage man killed after becoming pinned under truck
Carthage, MO2 days ago
Lorinda May Lukenbill
Nevada, MO3 days ago
How the suspect that closed part of Pittsburg off was caught
Pittsburg, KS13 hours ago
Joplin man charged with manslaughter for a 2021 triple fatality crash
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Coffeyville Fire Chief Terminated
Coffeyville, KS2 days ago
Update: Harkins Has Been Located And Is Safe
Neosho, MO1 day ago
Independence to Amend Labette Health Agreement
Independence, KS22 hours ago
Fayetteville restaurateur Rolf Wilkin bringing new concept to market
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Pittsburg Man Captured After Hours Long Manhunt
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incidents
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
Pittsburg Police release more details regarding yesterday's manhunt of Aaron Swink
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
Two injured in crash on I-35, passenger ejected from vehicle; driver accused of driving while intoxicated
Bethany, MO4 days ago
Tractor-trailer hauling oversized load overturns in front of Petro Travel Plaza on MO-43
Joplin, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy