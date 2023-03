High school sports fans

No. 5-ranked Guyer jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as it opened District 5-6A play with a 7-1 victory over Prosper Tuesday at Guyer High.

Buy Now Guyer's players cheer as runs score during their game against Prosper at Guyer High School Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/For the DRC