Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Louisiana Football Opens Spring Camp

By Seth Lewis,

3 days ago
As if the sports calendar wasn't already busy enough, spring football at UL made its return Tuesday.

The Cajuns holding their first of 15 practices, as they get ready for the Vermilion and White Spring Game on April 6th.

There will be a lot of new faces and storylines this spring, including the quarterback competition.

But on day 1, only Zeon Chriss was available at QB. Chandler Fields is out for a week with a non-football procedure, while Ben Wooldridge is still out with a torn ACL.

That means others had to throw passes Tuesday, including head coach Michael Desormeaux and converted wideout Lance Legendre.

