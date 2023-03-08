Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

Islanders Southland Conference championship watch party Wednesday

By Larissa Liska,

3 days ago
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball is going back to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. This comes a two weeks after the Islanders won their first regular season title in 17 seasons.

The Islanders will play Northwestern State University, a team they beat Feb. 25 83-75 and Dec. 31 65-59.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is proud to celebrate the Islander's men's basketball team as they play in the championship game of Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 8. There will be a live watch party for the public at Brewster Street Southside, 5550 S. Holly Road.

