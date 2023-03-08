Open in App
Pau Gasol pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional Lakers jersey retirement ceremony

By Jace Evans, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

Pau Gasol's jersey was officially retired by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, his No. 16 taking its place right alongside longtime teammate Kobe Bryant's No. 24.

The bond between Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 at 41, and the big man from Spain was strong and the emotion showed for the 42-year-old Gasol during Tuesday night's ceremony.

"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see. The brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player – just to be a better man overall," Gasol said during the halftime ceremony as "Kobe" chants broke out amongst the crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

"I miss him so much, like many of us do," Gasol continued. "I love him. I wish he was here with (daughter) Gigi, I really do. But I think he'll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment."

Gasol, the third overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, was traded by Memphis to the Lakers on Feb. 1, 2008. He remained with Los Angeles through the end of the 2013-14 season, and along with Bryant he helped power the Lakers to back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant was indeed looking forward to the day of Gasol's jersey retirement.

"When he retires he will have his number in the rafters next to mine," Bryant said in a clip from several years ago that the Lakers reshared Tuesday night. "The reality is I don't win those championships without Pau. The city of L.A. doesn't have those two championships without Pau Gasol. We know that, everybody knows that.

"I really look forward to the day when he's there giving his speech at center court, in front of all the fans who have supported him over the years. It's going to be an awesome night."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4QKH_0lBKU3gH00
Pau Gasol speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pau Gasol pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional Lakers jersey retirement ceremony

