Cardinal Blase Cupich honored by Illinois Holocaust Museum

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center presented Cardinal Blase Cupich with the Survivor Legacy Award.

The honor was in recognition of the Cardinal's work to fight anti-semitism. ABC7 followed the Roman Catholic cardinal on a trip to Auschwitz in July 2019 with Holocaust survivor, the late Fritzie Fritzshall.

Our friend and former colleague Alan Krashesky was invited by the Cardinal to attend tonight's event.