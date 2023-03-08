Open in App
Illinois State
ABC 7 Chicago

Cardinal Blase Cupich honored by Illinois Holocaust Museum

3 days ago

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center presented Cardinal Blase Cupich with the Survivor Legacy Award.

The honor was in recognition of the Cardinal's work to fight anti-semitism. ABC7 followed the Roman Catholic cardinal on a trip to Auschwitz in July 2019 with Holocaust survivor, the late Fritzie Fritzshall.

Our friend and former colleague Alan Krashesky was invited by the Cardinal to attend tonight's event.
