State Tournament Basketball, Girls Quarterfinals recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball is back at the University of New Mexico Pit. The 2023 NMAA State Basketball Tournament continued on Tuesday, Mar. 7, and the girls’ quarterfinals were played at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center. Here are the scores:

Class 5A:

#1 Hobbs-51 #8 Sandia-43

#4 Carlsbad-26 #5 La Ceuva-44

#6 Centennial-36 #3 Volcano Vista-44

#7 Las Cruces-62 #2 Farmington- 60 OT

Class 4A:

#8 Bloomfield-31 #1 Kirtland Central-73

#5 Artesia-48 #4 Hope Christian-62

#6 Los Alamos-36 #3 St. Pius X-40

#10 Valencia-37 #2 Gallup-60

Class 3A:

#8 Thoreau-38 #1 Robertson-56

#5 Tucumcari-23 #4 Tohatchi-48

#6 Sandia Prep-32 #3 Santa Fe Indian-40

#7 St. Michael’s-42 #2 Navajo Prep-49

Class 2A:

#8 Menaul-48 #1 Escalante-64

#5 Rehoboth Christian-43 #4 Penasco-52

#6 Laguna Acoma-37 #3 Eunice-35

#10 Mesa Vista-43 #2 Clayton-51

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.