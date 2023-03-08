Open in App
Rio Rancho, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

State Tournament Basketball, Girls Quarterfinals recap

By Jared Chester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ9CD_0lBKSxnc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball is back at the University of New Mexico Pit. The 2023 NMAA State Basketball Tournament continued on Tuesday, Mar. 7, and the girls’ quarterfinals were played at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center. Here are the scores:

Class 5A:

#1 Hobbs-51 #8 Sandia-43

#4 Carlsbad-26 #5 La Ceuva-44

#6 Centennial-36 #3 Volcano Vista-44

#7 Las Cruces-62 #2 Farmington- 60 OT

Class 4A:

#8 Bloomfield-31 #1 Kirtland Central-73

#5 Artesia-48 #4 Hope Christian-62

#6 Los Alamos-36 #3 St. Pius X-40

#10 Valencia-37 #2 Gallup-60

Class 3A:

#8 Thoreau-38 #1 Robertson-56

#5 Tucumcari-23 #4 Tohatchi-48

#6 Sandia Prep-32 #3 Santa Fe Indian-40

#7 St. Michael’s-42 #2 Navajo Prep-49

Class 2A:

#8 Menaul-48 #1 Escalante-64

#5 Rehoboth Christian-43 #4 Penasco-52

#6 Laguna Acoma-37 #3 Eunice-35

#10 Mesa Vista-43 #2 Clayton-51

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Hope Christian back to the state finals
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
ATC advances to its ever first championship game
Santa Fe, NM15 hours ago
Albuquerque Academy advances to state championship
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM8 hours ago
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM12 hours ago
Volcano Vista wins thriller vs Organ Mountain, advances to second straight title game
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Pay it Forward military softball tournament happening this weekend
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Hobbs advances to 6th straight title game with win over La Cueva
Hobbs, NM1 day ago
Sandia to play in state title game for first time in 20 years
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Academy cruises to semi-finals with win over Deming
Deming, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque High senior named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Lobo mens’ basketball hoping for a win against Utah State
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Budget stops Santa Fe from moving forward with indoor soccer team
Santa Fe, NM14 hours ago
Gallup beats rival Kirtland Central for girls 4A championship
Gallup, NM4 hours ago
Sandia closes out Cleveland in overtime
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Los Lunas holds on at the buzzer, beats La Cueva
Los Lunas, NM2 days ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
La Cueva defense holds strong, Bears move on to semi-finals
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
How to Watch: UNM vs. Utah State in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobo men’s basketball hope to extend their season
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM6 days ago
Corrales farmer heads to Louisville for shot at national championship
Corrales, NM2 days ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
New Mexico United players read to Albuquerque students
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Wyoming Cowboys vs New Mexico Lobos 3/8/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
Laramie, WY2 days ago
Where does Albuquerque rank among best cities for college basketball fans?
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Presbyterian hosts '40th Annual Daffodil Days Fundraiser'
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
Benedictine Monastery Lake to reopen for fishing
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy