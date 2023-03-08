Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball suffers season-ending section quarterfinal loss

The Rangers struggle against the zone

The No. 7-seeded Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team accomplished one of their top objectives in their 7AAAA Section Quarterfinal tilt with Blaine, according to head coach Dave Ostercamp, yet they still saw their season end in a 59-30 loss on the road on Wednesday, March 1.

One of the main goals was to stop senior Molly Garber offensively as much as they could, and they had a confident game plan, Ostercamp said. Garber entered the game as one of Blaine’s top scorers with a 17.4 points per game average. And it worked, as the Rangers limited Garber to just eight points in the loss. Just 19 days earlier, Forest Lake defeated the Bengals 49-47 at home in a game where Garber scored 17 points.

“We really wanted to take Molly away and see if they could prove to us that they could make jump shots – and they did,” Ostercamp said.

Even though they controlled her offensively, the Rangers still lost inside Blaine High School for a second year in a row. Blaine’s Sadie Dominick stepped up with 18 points in the game, a performance that Ostercamp said was the difference maker. Danielle Davis and Mara Holle also contributed 11 points each.

Junior captain and leading scorer Cassidy Pitzl, the lone Ranger to finish in double figures, scored 12 points.

“I feel like it made it harder because they wanted the revenge that we got,” Pitzl said about whether playing them two weeks before sections made it easier or harder.

On the other hand, Ostercamp shared mixed feelings.

“On some levels, it’s easier because you’re familiar with them, you get some confidence beating them, but then that also creates some anger on their side,” Ostercamp said. “You hope maybe as a No. 7 seed that people kind of overlook you, but once you beat a team, you’re not going to get overlooked.”

Both teams battled in the back-and-forth first half that saw Blaine’s lead constantly rise and fall. Pitzl drained a 3-pointer to start the game, but the Bengals went on a 19-4 run to take a 19-7 lead with about seven minutes left in the first half. Then Forest Lake gained some momentum thanks to two more 3-pointers from Pitzl as well as four points from junior Maddie Jerde. The Rangers cut the lead down to just two points, but then the Bengals scored eight straight points in their eventual 29-19 lead at halftime.

“That stretch right before half was really hurtful because we were right in the game and all of a sudden you’re down 10 again,” said Ostercamp, who said they turned the ball over too often in the first half.

The game got away from the Rangers in the second half where they were outscored 30-11 and weren’t hitting their shots. What’s more is that they lost Jerde to an injury in the second half, which complicated scoring as she scored eight points up to that moment.

“Maddie getting hurt was a big kick in the gut,” Ostercamp said. “We were already struggling to score and then one of our scorers goes out, and that’s been kind of the story of the year, ... finding a third, fourth scorer, and that’s going to be the question for next year: Which of these girls can show that they can score on the varsity court?”

After all, the Rangers only saw four players score to Blaine’s eight. Junior Liv Fearing and freshman Hailey DeReu combined for 10 points.

Blaine’s zone defense, size and physicality headlined their major obstacles in the loss, according to Ostercamp, who said they should have been more physical. The Rangers played more aggressively offensively – sacrificing a bit defensively – toward the end because Ostercamp said they were looking for some late “magic.”

“I think the first half, we really jumped on it and we made sure that we were there, but then the second half, we kind of let them punch first,” Pitzl said. “So we should’ve punched first.”

Scoring beyond the arch became a major point of emphasis in the game with both teams attempting 3-point shots often. In fact, Pitzl scored all 12 of her points via 3-pointers. Blaine, however, scored nine 3-pointers.

“Our defense that we were in, it gave them the three, and we just didn’t think they’d capitalize – and they did,” Pitzl said. … “If some [of our threes] went in at crucial times, it might have been a different game.”

While they came up short, Ostercamp said he saw growth from the team. In fact, he said the expectations next season will be to finish above .500 as they’ll have more experience under their belt with three freshmen logging significant minutes down the stretch. The Rangers will also have their core back.

“We can’t play the inexperienced card anymore,” Ostercamp said. “It’s time to win some basketball games.”