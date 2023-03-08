Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Clippers’ Steve Ballmer Is Ecstatic About the Toilets at Team’s New Arena

By Nick Selbe,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apl3N_0lBKPDWv00

The always-amped Ballmer brought the energy at Tuesday’s Intuit Dome ceremony.

There’s a subplot in 2009’s Season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm in which Larry David—the co-creator of Seinfeld playing a fictional version of himself—launches a reunion of the iconic ’90s sitcom as part of an attempt to win back his ex-wife. In the show-within-a-show, the ever-eccentric George Costanza bemoans his bad luck: He made a fortune inventing an app that located the nearest public restroom— dubbed the “iToilet” —only to lose his earnings as part of the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

And if George’s app existed today, it would certainly have plenty to find at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome.

The team gathered at the grounds of its upcoming new arena on Tuesday for a construction milestone ceremony. The proceedings culminated with an impassioned speech by owner Steve Ballmer, who lauded—among other things—the ample amount of porcelain thrones his team’s new home will boast.

If Ballmer belted the word “TOILETS!” at the top of his lungs in order to create a viral moment, then mission accomplished. That clip made the rounds on social media throughout the day, creating an unusual spotlight on Los Angeles’s No. 2 team.

The Intuit Dome is expected to open ahead of the 2024-25 season, so fans in the City of Angels will have to wait just a little bit longer to see all of their roundball restroom dreams realized.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Clippers Paul George Predicts Luka "Could Probably Catch Bron" With A Huge But
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Breaking: New York Knicks Signing Former LA Clippers Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Vanessa Bryant Returns To Lakers Arena For 1st Time Since Kobe Memorial To Support Pau Gasol At Jersey Retirement
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
What a Jets Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Might Look Like
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY2 days ago
'I Dream of Jeannie' Actress Barbara Eden, 91, Seems to Be Aging Backwards in Stunning Red Carpet Shots
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Signing Defensive-Oriented Big Man
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bears-Panthers Trade Grade: Chicago Can Rebuild, and Frank Reich Will Finally Get His QB
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
NFL Fans React To Sad Chiefs News
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Charles Barkley says Kendrick Perkins has ‘ESPN disease’
Denver, CO2 days ago
Dodgers Opening Day Lineup Coming More into Focus
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux ACL Surgery Completed, Injury Worse Than Expected
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy