Damascus boys basketball makes state title game, first time since 1949

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) – The Damascus boys basketball team defeated Frederick on Tuesday 53-50, to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1949.

“To bring Damascus to the state semifinals, I told you before in that interview, 1949 has been mocking me for years ,” Damascus boys basketball coach Brian Humphrey, who is an alum of the school said. “I made sure to take a good look at that banner before we came today after a walk through and I’m going to take a good look at it tomorrow.”

Damascus handed Frederick its first loss of the season, using a second half surge to seal the win.

“We’re ten deep on the bench and then all our coaches and all our fans, it’s a program thing,” Damascus senior guard Peter Mangan said. “Stay focusing on one more and hopefully hang that banner.

No. 3 seed Damascus will face No. 1 seed City College in the state championship game at the XFinity Center in College Park, Maryland on Thursday. City College is 27-1 this season according to MaxPreps. City College defeated No. 5 seed Aberdeen in the semifinals Tuesday, 94-61.

“Haven’t been in this game since 1949 so this one definitely feels good,” Damascus senior guard Joey Lutz said. “And coach said it after the game, we’re going to enjoy this game tonight, but as soon as our head pops off the pillow tomorrow morning, we’ve got our eyes set on city college on Thursday night.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.