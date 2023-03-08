Open in App
Damascus, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Damascus boys basketball makes state title game, first time since 1949

By Alex Flum,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDJMS_0lBKMo2100

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) – The Damascus boys basketball team defeated Frederick on Tuesday 53-50, to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1949.

“To bring Damascus to the state semifinals, I told you before in that interview, 1949 has been mocking me for years ,” Damascus boys basketball coach Brian Humphrey, who is an alum of the school said. “I made sure to take a good look at that banner before we came today after a walk through and I’m going to take a good look at it tomorrow.”

Damascus handed Frederick its first loss of the season, using a second half surge to seal the win.

“We’re ten deep on the bench and then all our coaches and all our fans, it’s a program thing,” Damascus senior guard Peter Mangan said. “Stay focusing on one more and hopefully hang that banner.

No. 3 seed Damascus will face No. 1 seed City College in the state championship game at the XFinity Center in College Park, Maryland on Thursday. City College is 27-1 this season according to MaxPreps. City College defeated No. 5 seed Aberdeen in the semifinals Tuesday, 94-61.

“Haven’t been in this game since 1949 so this one definitely feels good,” Damascus senior guard Joey Lutz said. “And coach said it after the game, we’re going to enjoy this game tonight, but as soon as our head pops off the pillow tomorrow morning, we’ve got our eyes set on city college on Thursday night.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Golf Course in Maryland is like any other you have seen!!
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Five million reasons to have some fun with 50th Anniversary of Maryland Lottery
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Young Largo boys basketball team falls in MD 2A title game
Largo, MD1 day ago
Brentsville falls to Carroll County in state final
Nokesville, VA14 hours ago
Churchill girls basketball falls in championship game
Glen Burnie, MD5 hours ago
Decatur Wins Region, Bows Out
Berlin, MD1 day ago
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Linked to Georgetown Job
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Montgomery County High School Athletes of the Week
Gaithersburg, MD20 hours ago
Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mike Brennan out as basketball coach at American University
Washington, DC1 day ago
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Georgetown After Patrick Ewing Announcement
Washington, DC1 day ago
Georgetown makes major decision about Patrick Ewing
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tanker driver killed in crash, explosion in Frederick was Hagerstown native
Frederick, MD17 hours ago
Maryland restaurants celebrating National Crab Meat Day
Dundalk, MD1 day ago
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
Cumberland, MD1 day ago
Catholic university students launch protests after school axes majors like math, English, religious studies
Washington, DC1 day ago
The second richest man in Maryland just passed away
Chevy Chase Village, MD17 hours ago
Retired Landscaper Wins $50,000 at Local Laundromat
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Discover Maryland's Finest Seafood Dives
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Maryland opioid fight puts local communities on the front lines
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
Teen Sentenced For Shooting Commanders RB
Washington, DC2 days ago
These Maryland counties are part of a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Virginia officials get their shot to win FBI facility
Springfield, VA1 day ago
Dead Virginia man identified as suspect in 1970 cold case murder in Anne Arundel County
Salem, VA12 hours ago
Police ID driver killed in Frederick tanker explosion last week
Frederick, MD17 hours ago
School bus carrying 11 students involved in crash in Montgomery County, MCPS says
Hillandale, MD11 hours ago
Condo management responds after months of requests for updates on the Potomac Oaks Condominium explosion
Gaithersburg, MD11 hours ago
Red Line experiencing delays, person on tracks at Gallery Place
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy