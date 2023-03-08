Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
Steph Curry's Honest Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Thunder

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 137-128 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but their biggest struggles have come on the road.

In 32 games away from the Chase Center, they are now 7-25.

For reference, the Warriors are an outstanding 27-7 in 34 games at home in San Francisco, California.

Despite the loss, Steph Curry had an unbelievable night.

The two-time MVP put up 40 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

He also shot 10/16 from the three-point range and 14/23 from the field.

Following the game, Curry met with the media.

Curry: "I'm always confident. That's why we show up, but we'd like to have something to show for it at some point. We got another opportunity on Thursday against a great team that's probably going to be a wild atmosphere, and we gotta be ready for it. Confidence never wavers. It's just frustrating at times when you can't get it done and have something that says yeah, we know how to win on the road, this particular team, so, got another opportunity."

He is in the middle of a tremendous season with averages of 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 40 games.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is also shooting 49.6% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 34-32 in 66 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Thursday night (in Tennessee) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

