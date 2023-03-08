Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Karlyn Pickens named SEC Freshman of the Week for second time

By Ken Lay,

3 days ago
For the second consecutive week, Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Pickens pitched a perfect game in the Lady Vols’ 8-0 five-inning victory over Appalachian State Saturday in the Tennessee Classic.

She recorded five strikeouts in the contest and became the the first Tennessee player to be named SEC Freshman of the Week since Annie Aldrete accomplished the feat in 2014.

Pickens, a native of Weaversville, North Carolina, joins Stacey Jennings and Monica Abbott as the only freshmen to pitch perfect games for the Lady Vols.

In 26.2 innings this season, Pickens (3-1) has recorded 28 strikeouts. She has a 0.53 ERA.

