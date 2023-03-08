Open in App
Dallas, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball walks off Dallas Baptist to pick up a midweek win

By Eric Kelly,

3 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Kolby Branch dropped a bloop single just inside the foul line on the right side to score Hunter Teplanszky and give the Baylor Baseball team an 8-7 walkoff win over Dallas Baptist.

It was a game that started as badly for the Bears as possible, as the Patriots went up 3-0 just two innings in.

Mitch Thompson’s team battled back slowly but surely, and a three-run sixth inning gave Baylor its first lead of the contest at 5-3.

Dallas Baptist then responded with a three-run top of the seventh inning and looked to have the game won until Gavin Brzozowski’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras.

From there, the two teams traded scoreless innings, until DBU took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 12th via a wild pitch, but the Bears responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to secure a win.

With the victory, the Bears now have their first winning streak of the 2023 season, which they will try to extend on Friday, March 10th when they host Mercer at 6:30 pm.

