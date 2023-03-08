Open in App
Joplin, MO
See more from this location?
Four States Home Page

Ozark Christian College men and women’s basketball prepare to host NCCAA tournament

By Tichina Coleman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gk8w7_0lBJvECV00

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ozark Christian College men and women’s basketball teams will be hosting the NCCAA national tournament this week.

On the men’s side, they turned in a 21-10 overall record and a 12-2 conference record this season. They enter the national tournament as the six seed and will face the three seed Crown College in their first round matchup Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. The winner will move on to the semifinals Friday and play at 4:00 p.m.

The women’s team completed a solid season leading up to this week. Ozark finished with a 24-4 overall record and 13-0 conference record. They would also capture the Midwest Christian College Conference Tournament title as well as the ACCA National Tournament Championship. The women come into the NCCAA tournament with a full head of steam. They will be the three seed in the tournament and face Simmons Kentucky Thursday at 8:00 p.m. The winner of the game moves on to the semifinals and will play at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Both teams are feeling good heading into this big week.

Tyler Alarid mentioned, “I know this year we’ve got a great group of guys that can compete. We brought in a lot of new additions, but throughout the years they’ve shown countless times they can step up. If we can play our game, I feel like we can match up well first round. I know we got Crown. Watching some film, they’re a solid team. I know they made a run last year, but if we can play our game and shoot like we can shoot, I think we can be a dangerous team, so we’re feeling pretty good.”

Chris Lahm said, “We’ve got enough guys to cover up, we’ve got a difficult draw in Crown College. We hope we can come out Wednesday night and play well and knock down some shots down.”

Lydia Pipins says, “I think we feel good, we’ve had some ups and downs throughout this season coming up to the tournament this week, but I think overall we feel good as a team. It’s definitely nice because I feel like we play better when we don’t travel. So that’s definitely advantage for us and we’ll have out home crowd here too so that’s going to be another advantage for us too.”

Abbry Boggess voiced, “I think we feel pretty confident. I think when we pass the ball really well and just work together as a team. We’re a really good three point shooting team and if our shots are falling, we play solid defense then, we’re pretty set. The home crowd helps a lot, just the fans and the parents and just everybody that shows up. We have a pretty good crowd base and having the men’s and women’s team helps a lot just to bring the fans into Joplin.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSSU makes comeback, takes down Augustana in first round of NCAA Tournament
Joplin, MO5 hours ago
Missouri Southern’s defense holds to defeat #5 UCO to open weekend series
Joplin, MO5 hours ago
Pitt State baseball take game 1 over the Northwest Missouri State 7-3
Maryville, MO5 hours ago
The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs gears up for their state quarterfinals matchup
Carl Junction, MO1 day ago
Galena and Colgan advance to state semifinals, Parsons and Pittsburg seasons comes to an end
Galena, KS1 day ago
Galena Bulldogs head to state basketball tournament for fourth straight time
Galena, KS3 days ago
Missouri Southern captures MIAA title with 78-63 win against UCM
Joplin, MO5 days ago
Carl Junction claims district title with 67-42 win over Webb City
Carl Junction, MO3 days ago
MSSU stuns top-seeded Lopers, returns to MIAA title game
Joplin, MO6 days ago
MSSU tops Pitt State in MIAA Tournament, heads to Semifinals Saturday
Joplin, MO7 days ago
Lady Bulldogs roll past Grandview, earn spot in district championship
Carl Junction, MO6 days ago
Webb City defeats Bolivar 55-34, moves on to district final
Webb City, MO6 days ago
Galena Bulldogs claims their fourth straight 3A Sub-State Championship
Galena, KS6 days ago
The Frontenac Lady Raiders are 3A Sub-State champs for the fourth consecutive year
Frontenac, KS6 days ago
Cherryvale woman pleads 'no contest' in 2018 fatal shooting
Cherryvale, KS16 hours ago
Big 3 Live and Local Stories of the Week: Carver Road shooting and Tanyard Creek Nature Trail
Joplin, MO20 hours ago
2 dead, 1 injured in Oklahoma murder-suicide
Colcord, OK3 days ago
How the suspect that closed part of Pittsburg off was caught
Pittsburg, KS13 hours ago
Joplin man charged with manslaughter for a 2021 triple fatality crash
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon is in custsody
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
Update: Harkins Has Been Located And Is Safe
Neosho, MO1 day ago
Delaware County Skeletal Remains Identified
Jay, OK1 day ago
School zone speed leads to chase, crash that trapped, hospitalized Ok. suspect
Caney, KS3 days ago
Remains identified as missing Jay man
Jay, OK2 days ago
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incidents
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
Pittsburg Police release more details regarding yesterday's manhunt of Aaron Swink
Pittsburg, KS2 days ago
One Year Later…Update on Wives of Fallen Officers
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Authorities Identify Remains Found In Delaware County In February Of 2023
Jay, OK1 day ago
Granby has a new police chief
Granby, MO14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy