Cabell Midland loses in a heartbreaker

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four seeded Cabell Midland took on five seeded Spring Mills on the first day of the 2023 girls state tournament.
The first quarter was a rough one, no shots were falling for either team.
Midland ended the first eight minutes up 8-5.
They started shooting more in the second, and the Lady Knights went into halftime up 20-16.
Spring Mills then had a big third quarter, and went into the final minutes on top.
With one minute left in the game, Jazmyn Wheeler hit a bucket to tie it at 37.
Then with seconds left on the clock, Spring Mills was up 42-39, a Knights’ three would send it into overtime.
Unfortunately, the ball went short, and Spring Mills rolls on to the state semifinals.
Even though Cabell Midland’s trip ended a little early, two seniors on this team will leave a lasting impact.
Both Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Allie took the Lady Knights to the state tournament all four years of their high school careers; the first four-straight appearances in school history.
“I mean, I couldn’t have accomplished anything this season, or the past three seasons, without my teammates,” said an emotional Wheeler. “I think they are my biggest supporters, and I couldn’t have done half of what I’ve done without them. They’re like my sisters, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”
“Like Coach said, Midland Girls have never made it to the state tournament four times in a row,” said Allie. “Jazmyn and I have lead this team to do that. We made it to the state championship game one year, and we’ve made it here every single year. So I think that’s a big accomplishment. I love this team, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world either.”
Spring Mills will now face Wheeling Park in the Class AAAA semifinals on Thursday at 7:15pm.
