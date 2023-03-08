Open in App
Honolulu County, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Navy provides details on surveys for repurposing Red Hill

By Elizabeth Ramos,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiij3_0lBJspb500

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy has provided additional details on the scope and schedule for the contract process to solicit public input on the non-fuel repurposing of Red Hill.

According to the Navy, the contract between the Navy and the Nakupuna Companies requires Nakupuna to develop a report based on local public input regarding potential alternative uses of the facility following its closure.

The Navy added that under the contract scope of work, two separate surveys will be developed by Nakupuna and their team of sub-consultants. The survey will solicit feedback from Oahu residents and be shaped by input from community leaders, regulatory agencies, environmental groups and academia.

Survey and research content will be provided by CommPac, LLC, while SMS Research & Marketing Services, Inc., will be conducting the quantitative and qualitative surveys.

The Navy said the first survey will be available online to the public and the second will be available both through mail-in and online for Oahu residents.

To receive information about the surveys, register here.

The public will have the opportunity to provide suggestions for the non-fuel repurposing of Red Hill through the online qualitative survey. It will also gather an estimate of how people hear and learn about Red Hill.

The quantitative survey will be conducted by mail to residents in the area surrounding Red Hill and online for residents island-wide.

The following is a timeframe of major milestones:

The Navy said they will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the surveys and for those interested in being notified when the online survey is ready, may register on the website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Honolulu, HI newsLocal Honolulu, HI
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard seeks applicants for apprentice program
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI6 hours ago
Kona winds impact Hawaii flight paths, increase noise
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Researchers identify playful monk seal spotted swimming in Ala Wai Canal
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oahu’s first waterfront recreation venue coming March 25
Ewa Beach, HI3 hours ago
Above average rainfall for most of Hawaii in February
Honolulu, HI10 hours ago
Citizens patrols in Waikiki are making a difference
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Paradise Poke Hawaii expanding to East Oahu
Honolulu, HI13 hours ago
The latest plan to reduce the permitting backlog
Honolulu, HI2 hours ago
New Haiku Stairs Emergency Air Rescues Followed Criminal Trespassing
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Kamehameha graduates make history for Texas Beach Volleyball
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Busy weekend in Downtown Honolulu with several events
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago
Experts: Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano signal unrest, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
No time for tears; volleyball trio says moving to Hawaii will elevate their game
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Ocean Safety revives snorkeler at Hanauma Bay
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Battleship Missouri receives award from Japan
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Hawaii sophomore’s artwork wins prestigious awards
Honolulu, HI1 hour ago
Honolulu Festival returns this weekend after 3 years
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Remarkable woman recognized for her hustle
Hauula, HI1 day ago
Former Hawaii receiver Ashley Lelie joins UH-Manoa athletics director search advisory committee
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
LIST: 10 best places to go shopping on Oahu
Honolulu, HI14 hours ago
Honolulu Salary Commission recommends wage increases for city leadership
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Windy forecast raises concerns over falling trees and boulders
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Drainage work to close Likelike Hwy, Honolulu bound lanes
Honolulu, HI2 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘NCIS Hawaii’ to transform streets of Chinatown into a ‘foreign country’
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Monk seal spotted in Ala Wai, are Genki balls working?
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Help shape Oʻahu's new park ranger program
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Honolulu Museum of Art sells its historic Spalding House
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
ʻIolani Palace reintroduces Kamaʻāina Sundays
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy