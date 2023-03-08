Open in App
Clearwater, FL
See more from this location?
Colorful Clearwater

Your Ultimate Guide to Clearwater Spring Break 2023

By Kelly Kelly,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqiiF_0lBJnzOG00

Welcome to One of America’s Best Beaches!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhQVH_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

The City of Clearwater wants to make sure your Spring Break is safe and fun. Watch this quick video of Clearwater Beach Lifeguard Manager Patrick Brafford, who has tips for beachgoers as they enjoy the sun during Spring Break.

Clearwater Beach is known world-wide for its clear blue waters, white sugar sand and spectacular sunsets. It’s no wonder Clearwater Beach was voted one of the beaches in America!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1sWU_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

A family-friendly destination, Spring Break here typically runs from as early as mid-February to late April because of the varied vacation dates of schools.

If you plan on visiting in early March, you can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. If you come in April, you will still enjoy lots of sunshine and temperatures ranging in the upper 70s and 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24b3MD_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

And now, from March 1st thru April 30th, you can park for FREE and Ride for FREE onboard the Jolley Trolley and other PSTA Bus lines! Just look for the PARK & RIDE Marquee on the Jolley Trolley. For more information, please visit PSTA.net/springbreak

or call the PSTA InfoLine at 727-540-1900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D175P_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater

Clearwater Beach also offers plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Visit dolphins, otters and more at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozSNy_0lBJnzOG00
Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Relax and enjoy Sunsets at Pier 60, a nightly sunset celebration featuring artisans, street performers and Clearwater’s world-famous Pier 60 sunsets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6Wqx_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Or take a break from the beach and enjoy a Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training game at Baycare Ballpark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT7NE_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Here is your Ultimate Guide to visiting Clearwater Beach during Spring Break:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbICZ_0lBJnzOG00
Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K42Cv_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnWT7_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKoOC_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HbTS_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Olbg_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUs3M_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGDxv_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

A message from Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter:

It’s spring break on Clearwater Beach, and that means lots of people – young and old – will be flocking to the beach.

We want to remind everyone – no matter your age – there is a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol on the public beach. We have increased our staffing levels and officers will be cracking down on alcohol-related matters and other illegal activities.

Teenagers and young adults should be aware: Underage drinking, fighting, disorderly behavior and driving under the influence will not be tolerated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LCvo_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Parents of children and teenagers should not drop them off at the beach without supervision, or allow them to take a ride share and end up at the beach without supervision. Parents should know what is in their children’s cars, backpacks and drink containers. Parents should be available by phone in case police need to contact them and know they may have to come to the beach to retrieve their child if they end up in trouble. Or they may have to pick them up at the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. Either option is not the best way to spend spring break.

We want everyone to have a fun and safe spring break, but the bottom line is this: We don’t want high school students and college students coming to Clearwater Beach and going home with a criminal record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbVeE_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Beach Wheelchairs Are Available

Clearwater values accessibility for all to enjoy the bright and beautiful waters of Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Beach provides manual and motorized beach wheelchairs for visitors with special needs and who wish to access the beach. Find out more about beach wheelchairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUCqc_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater

No Alcohol

No alcohol is permitted on Clearwater’s public beaches.

Always Swim Near a Lifeguard

Head the advice, instructions and warnings of lifeguards. Don’t overestimate your swimming abilities, and never swim alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apt1E_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors

Weather can change quickly, causing conditions to deteriorate fast. Stay out of the water and stay off the beach when lighting is present.

Rip Current Safety

Break the grip of the rip. Don’t fight the current. Escape the current by swimming in a direction following the shoreline. When free of the current, swim at an angle – away from the current – toward the shore. Wave for a lifeguard. Most importantly – don’t panic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKiWP_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater

Beach Warning Flags

Flags posted on the beach and flying from lifeguard towers represent ocean hazards and surf conditions. Please remember that water conditions can change quickly. Check with the lifeguard on duty if you are unsure of safe conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUAPw_0lBJnzOG00
City of Clearwater

Swim Sober

Alcohol is a major factor in drowning. Alcohol impairs swimming ability and good judgment. Alcohol is NOT allowed on Clearwater Beach.

Don’t Float Where You Can’t Swim

Often, non-swimmers dangerously use floatation devices to go offshore. If they fall off, they can quickly drown. The only exception is a person wearing a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQQgQ_0lBJnzOG00
hdydi on Pixabay

No Diving

Don’t dive headfirst. Protect your neck.

Diving headfirst into unknown water and striking the bottom can lead to serious, lifelong injuries, including paraplegia. Check for depth and obstructions before diving, and then go in feet first the first time. Use caution while body surfing, always extending a hand ahead of you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScrR0_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Life Jackets = Boating Safety

Eighty percent of fatalities associated with boating accidents are from drowning. Most involve people who never expected to end up in the water. Children are at the greatest danger. Use a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yF9hz_0lBJnzOG00
Kelly S. Kelly

Other Rules

  • Swim within the “Safe Bathing Limit” at all times. This area extends 300 feet west of the high-water line and is clearly marked by buoys or pilings.
  • Boaters and jet skiers are not allowed inside the “Safe Bathing Limit” area.
  • No animals are allowed on the public bathing beaches. This means no pets, dogs or cats on the public bathing area of Clearwater Beach.
  • Florida sunshine is intense. Please be careful when sunbathing and use sunscreen with a high SPF.

Information provided by the City of Clearwater.

Clearwater Beach is Spring Break Ready!

Getting There is Half the Fun on the Clearwater Ferry!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Florida
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
A Florida homeowner opened his front door and was bitten by an alligator
Daytona Beach, FL3 days ago
Report details fatal gunfight between St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, brother
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Enjoy a Free Ride to Clearwater Beach During Spring Break ’23!
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL15 hours ago
One Guest Shuts Down Disney World Resort For Personal Use
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN15 hours ago
NFL Fans React To Sad Chiefs News
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Servers forced to give up tips to pay for dine-and-dashers in Florida, feds say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy