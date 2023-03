Park & Ride returns to Clearwater!

Park your car for free in Downtown Clearwater-CRA and ride a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority trolley or bus to Clearwater Beach from March 1 – April 30, 2023. It’s fun, free, and easy.

Now it’s easier than ever to get to the beach during Spring Break, which spans from late February to mid-April, with March being the peak period.

Clearwater Beach is Spring Break Ready!

Getting There is Half the Fun on the Clearwater Ferry!