bossierpress.com

High school baseball: Parkway gets 17 hits in win over Sterlington By Russell Hedges, 3 days ago

By Russell Hedges, 3 days ago

The Parkway Panthers pounded out 17 hits in a 13-3, six-inning victory over Sterlington Tuesday at Sterlington. Elsewhere, Benton fell to Texas High 4-2 at ...