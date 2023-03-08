Fantasy Suites Shocker! What We Know So Far About Zach's Unusual New 'Bachelor' Rule

Zach sets all-new boundaries after his ‘Bachelorette’ suite gone bad with Rachel Reccia.

The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross has decided not to have sex in fantasy suites with his final three ladies, a preview trailer has revealed.

At the end of Monday night’s episode, ABC ran a clip with highlights from the rest of season 27.

Teasing what will happen in fantasy suites in two weeks, Zach is shown in a huddle with Jesse Palmer .

Zach told the host, “This week is viewed as sex week. I know it’s not conventional, but no sex.”

In a previous trailer, Zach had also said to Jesse, “As against the grain as it might seem for fantasy suite or overnight suite, [it] is no sex.”

What did Zach tell Parade about the twist?

Knowing that fantasy suites are a pivotal moment on The Bachelor , Parade asked Zach about his overnight plans during a recent junket.

"I essentially tried to set boundaries and guidelines for how the [sex] week should go," he said. "It nips it in the bud."

Does Zach have sex during fantasy suites?

Jesse’s voice was heard telling Zach in the preview, “You are going to be tempted” and then a “do not disturb” sign was placed on a door as a woman giggled.

Zach also told the cameras, “This is an act of love, not lust,” apparently after some sort of encounter.

We'll have to wait and see what that encounter actually entails.

What did Jesse Palmer say about sex week?

The host recently told Parade , "Zach is about to face his most difficult challenge yet and it's something that Bachelor Nation is absolutely not going to want to miss."

Jesse revealed, "Zach set some parameters for himself going into [the time with] the final three women, hoping to make the decision a little bit easier on himself and he's sort of predetermined that he's not going to sleep with any of the final three women in the fantasy suites. He's going to instead use that time to further his connection with these women in other ways."

However, the host added, "It doesn't all go according to plan! We're going to see what unfolds and transpires after that."

Jesse told Parade , "It's not the outcome that I think that Zach thought heading in."

Why did Zach make his 'no sex' vow?

As fans know, Zach previously courted Rachel Recchia on her dual season of the The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey last year .

But he had a terrible fantasy suite experience with her in Mexico!

Zach told the blonde beauty she hadn’t seem like the real Rachel behind closed doors.

“I feel upset and disappointed,” Zach told her.

Rachel’s concern about his young age puzzled Zach, now 26.

“I did really love you. I saw a future with you,” he moaned, then concluded, “I need to go.”

Zach self-eliminated and Rachel walked him out; the hunk was in tears.

Rachel Recchia broke Zach's heart on 2022's The Bachelorette. David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Later, on the “After the Final Rose” special, Zach apologized for dissing Rachel’s “character.” Rachel also said she was sorry and claimed she hadn’t been putting on an act with him.

Jesse asked if something crazy had happened on Zach and Rachel’s fantasy suite night.

Zach said they had been like strangers.

It remains to be seen if Zach takes any of his The Bachelor finalists to bed.

But he's kissed all of his favorite women multiple times.

Zach made out with Gabi during the London portion of The Bachelor.

After the March 6 episode, four women remain for Zach.

Who’s left on Zach Shallcross' Season 27 of The Bachelor ?

Gabi Elnicki

Age: 25

Job: Account Executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Charity Lawson

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapis

Ariel Frenkel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Kaity Biggar

Age: 27

Hometown: Kingston, Ontario

Job: ER Travel Nurse