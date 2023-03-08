Fantasy Suites Shocker! What We Know So Far About Zach's Unusual New 'Bachelor' Rule

Zach told the host, “This week is viewed as sex week. I know it’s not conventional, but no sex.”
In a previous trailer, Zach had also said to Jesse, “As against the grain as it might seem for fantasy suite or overnight suite, [it] is no sex.”
What did Zach tell Parade about the twist?
Knowing that fantasy suites are a pivotal moment on The Bachelor , Parade asked Zach about his overnight plans during a recent junket.
"I essentially tried to set boundaries and guidelines for how the [sex] week should go," he said. "It nips it in the bud."
Does Zach have sex during fantasy suites?
Jesse’s voice was heard telling Zach in the preview, “You are going to be tempted” and then a “do not disturb” sign was placed on a door as a woman giggled.
Zach also told the cameras, “This is an act of love, not lust,” apparently after some sort of encounter.
We'll have to wait and see what that encounter actually entails.
What did Jesse Palmer say about sex week?
The host recently told Parade , "Zach is about to face his most difficult challenge yet and it's something that Bachelor Nation is absolutely not going to want to miss."
Jesse revealed, "Zach set some parameters for himself going into [the time with] the final three women, hoping to make the decision a little bit easier on himself and he's sort of predetermined that he's not going to sleep with any of the final three women in the fantasy suites. He's going to instead use that time to further his connection with these women in other ways."
However, the host added, "It doesn't all go according to plan! We're going to see what unfolds and transpires after that."
Jesse told Parade , "It's not the outcome that I think that Zach thought heading in."
