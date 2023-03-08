BlueOval City exec: Local business support key in 'massive undertaking'

The local business community will play a key role in the success of BlueOval City and Collierville business leaders heard more about the vision from the man overseeing the site Tuesday evening.

Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City & electric vehicle sites for Ford Motor Company, was the featured speaker for suburban business leaders as Collierville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards at the Hilton Memphis. The ceremony looked back on the best of the corporate community on the year prior, while also looking forward to the remainder of 2023.

“This is a massive undertaking,” Faulkner said about all BlueOval will do for the region.

Faulker oversees the divisions making up BlueOval City and ensures they come together to be the success expected.

Ermal Faulkner

In late 2025, Ford estimates electric vehicles will be coming off the site that’s a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and South Korean-based SK Innovation, but there is still a lot of work.

While the vision of BlueOval City is about building better, it’s also about being a good neighbor. Faulkner praised the reception West Tennessee has shown.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen. … We want to be a good neighbor and a good partner,” Faulkner told the sold-out audience gathered in East Memphis.

“It’s one heck of an opportunity for folks to better their lives,” said Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville.

The vision cast in 2021 is becoming a reality. During Vaughan’s weekly drives to Nashville to work on legislative matters, he sees the steel beams from Interstate 40 on the 3,600 acres. About 18,000 tons of steel have been erected on the site. Crews have moved 7.5 million cubic yards of soil — about enough to fill the Hoover Dam twice.

Award winners

Spirit of Collierville: Alston Construction

Nonprofit of the year: Kemmons Wilson Family Center for Good Grief

Healthcare provider of the year: University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Entrepreneur of the year: Hamby Auto Concierge

Person of the year: Don Kitchens

Bridging the gap award: Collierville Education Foundation

Shelby County, and particularly Collierville, will have an integral part in the success of BlueOval City, Faulkner told The Daily Memphian before addressing the audience.

“In terms of Collierville, I view them as well as the entire community around West Tennessee, partnering with us,” he said. “We’ve got to look for employees, workforce, workforce development. We are partnering with a lot of the schools.”

His team has toured Collierville High School’s facilities since the announcement of the investment in Haywood County in September 2021. He believes Tennessee’s commitment to teaching skills needed at the site will help some students find a passion for an automotive career. Ford has been talking to students from elementary to high school and college students.

Local businesses will also have a role in helping support the operations at BlueOval City.

The investment is about $5.6 billion. The battery plant and assembly plant alone will create 6,000 jobs. Some believe the workforce may be difficult to find, but Faulkner is optimistic.

“We do think (the workforce) is here,” he said. “I think it’s about tapping into it. It’s about looking around all the communities and leveraging all the resources that are available.”