muddyriversports.com

Hannibal’s Jones earns second-team All-MAAC after guiding Quinnipiac to third place in league By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport, 3 days ago

By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport, 3 days ago

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Dezi Jones’ junior season proved to be one that made the men’s basketball coaches around the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference take note. ...