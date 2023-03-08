South Harrison Boys Basketball defeats Petersburg to earn AA Regional Champs and advance to Charleston

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY)

South Harrison welcomed Petersburg tonight with one goal in mind, to punch their tickets to states, and tonight they did just that. They came straight out the gate, hungry and ready to play.

It was Noah Burnside with an easy bucket off the glass to get things started for the hawks.

And then Corey Boulden, from behind the arc, caught his defender looking.

Austin Peck showed off his arm with the full court pass to Boulden for an easy layup that kept South Harrison ahead.

And it was Boulden again who faked a layup with a quick pass to Burnside who finished the job.

But this team was not finished, Breven Robinson found his sweet spot and it was a no brainer, three for the Hawks.

South Harrison was awarded the AA Boy Basketball Regional honor and have officially punched their ticket to Charleston.

Head coach Tom Sears says their drive and determination stemmed from a loss in Charleston last season.

The final score was 79-41 South Harrison and the boys are headed to Charleston.

