Grayer & Cooler thru the Weekend

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…34-35 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:12
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles/Flurries Possible in the Morning (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Breezy with Highs 47-51. Winds ENE 10-20
WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 32-40 (Northeast to Southwest…35-37 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 48-55 (West to East…49-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/E 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart
