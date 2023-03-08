Grayer & Cooler thru the Weekend

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…34-35 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles/Flurries Possible in the Morning (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Breezy with Highs 47-51. Winds ENE 10-20

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 32-40 (Northeast to Southwest…35-37 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 48-55 (West to East…49-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).