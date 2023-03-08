9 firefighters injured in wind-driven fire in Queens

9 firefighters injured battling blaze in Woodside, Queens 01:36

NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were hurt in a fire in Queens.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening and grew to five alarms before being placed under control early Wednesday morning.

Several families have been forced from their homes.

Tuesday night, the wind was gusting at around 30 miles per hour, quickly spreading fire to nearby buildings.

Firefighters pulled up to the two story building on 59th Street in Woodside around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It took more than 200 first responders and 50 units to knock down the flames, which they believe started in the back of the complex.

In the end, the fire spread to four buildings and injured nine firefighters.

"I seen a lot of firefighters, like three of them get taken in a stretcher. Looks like a lack of oxygen. Hopefully everybody affected will be OK," one witness said.

Those 9 firefighters are expected to be OK, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

About 18 people were living in the affected homes. All of them have extensive damage and are being evaluated by the department of buildings.

The Red Cross is now helping them with temporary accommodations.

We're told at least eight firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.