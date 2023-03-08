Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

9 firefighters injured in wind-driven fire in Queens

By Christina Fan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gur2D_0lBJccnW00

9 firefighters injured battling blaze in Woodside, Queens 01:36

NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were hurt in a fire in Queens.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening and grew to five alarms before being placed under control early Wednesday morning.

Several families have been forced from their homes.

Tuesday night, the wind was gusting at around 30 miles per hour, quickly spreading fire to nearby buildings.

Firefighters pulled up to the two story building on 59th Street in Woodside around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It took more than 200 first responders and 50 units to knock down the flames, which they believe started in the back of the complex.

In the end, the fire spread to four buildings and injured nine firefighters.

"I seen a lot of firefighters, like three of them get taken in a stretcher. Looks like a lack of oxygen. Hopefully everybody affected will be OK," one witness said.

Those 9 firefighters are expected to be OK, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

About 18 people were living in the affected homes. All of them have extensive damage and are being evaluated by the department of buildings.

The Red Cross is now helping them with temporary accommodations.

We're told at least eight firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man, 91, killed in e-bike crash on Belt Parkway
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Cyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
1 critically injured in Bronx fire
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Lamp for marijuana likely caused deadly Yonkers fire
Yonkers, NY4 hours ago
Man rescued from collapsed trench outside Yonkers home
Yonkers, NY6 hours ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY19 hours ago
Man, 63, walking on LI highway fatally struck by SUV: police
Commack, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Suspect spray painted graffiti on police van
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Violations issued after construction equipment falls on taxi
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Man shot dead in his Suffolk County driveway: police
Bay Shore, NY16 hours ago
Expert warns of growing lithium-ion battery fire problem
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Hit-run driver intentionally struck officer, cop cars on Long Island: police
Lindenhurst, NY14 hours ago
Worker dead, 3 others hurt in Lower Manhattan partial building collapse
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Suspects wanted in rash of school burglaries in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 hours ago
2 more FDNY chiefs ask to be demoted as shakeup in upper ranks continues
New York City, NY1 day ago
A death in the Windsor Terrace family
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Commack
Commack, NY1 day ago
Coyote spotted strolling through Queens neighborhood Wednesday morning
Queens, NY2 days ago
Watch group of 17 teens wanted for ransacking Queens restaurant squeeze into elevator
Queens, NY1 day ago
New video shows suspects in ransacking of Queens restaurant
Queens, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man on bike killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Coyote takes casual morning stroll through Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man, 71, suffers beatdown after Park Slope fender bender
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Deadly Crash Update: Driver Who Fled 7-Vehicle Wreck In Holbrook Caught, Police Say
Holbrook, NY2 days ago
Human remains found in wooded area on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY14 hours ago
Student punched teacher at high school on Staten Island, source says
Staten Island, NY20 hours ago
Video shows vandals demolish Queens restaurant during dinner
Queens, NY3 days ago
Dog shot by police after biting officer at Staten Island home
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Man Attacks, Injures Police Medic On Long Island, Cops Say
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Police: Body found floating in lake at Hempstead Lake State Park
Hempstead, NY7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy