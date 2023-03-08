Three Area Schools Gear Up For State

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area teams are headed to state for the boys basketball state finals this weekend.

Bloomington Cornerstone is making its first ever trip to state. The Cyclones (31-5) will play Waterloo Gibault in the class 1A state semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Bloomington Central Catholic is making its first trip to state in five years. The Saints (25-11) play Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the class 2A state semifinals at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Champaign.

And 2022 state runner-up Metamora returns to state on a 30-game winning streak. The Redbirds (32-2) play East St. Louis in the class 3A state semifinals on Friday at 11:45 at State Farm Center.

