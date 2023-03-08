Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations

By ERIC TUCKERDEL QUENTIN WILBER, Associated Press,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three days after federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home for classified documents, FBI Director Christopher Wray emailed his workforce...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Locals: Mexican drug cartels devastating Oregon Coast town
Seaside, OR2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN15 hours ago
‘Concerning’ Snapchat brings deputies to Albuquerque school
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy