Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Alameda county hate crime case now facing two charges

By CBS San Francisco,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2bXL_0lBJ1jkx00

PIX Now -- Midday Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:36

OAKLAND - A man charged with a hate crime is now facing a second hate crime charge following an amendment to the charges from an assault in Fremont in 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Tuesday.

The suspect is also charged with trying to kill the victim in the second case.

The amended charges stem from an assault in which Aqweel Khan, 46, allegedly ran over another man six times with a car in December 2021. The man survived and is still traumatized by the assault.

It's the second time Khan has assaulted the same man, Price alleges.

Price's predecessor, Nancy O'Malley, did not charge Khan with a hate crime in the alleged assault with a car.

"I have no explanation for the discrepancy," she said.

Khan was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Following a review by prosecutors in Price's office, the hate crime allegation was added.

The other alleged hate crime offense by Khan was against a woman of Indian descent in August 2021, Alameda County prosecutors said.

Price and prosecutors in her office believe racial bias prompted both assaults.

"Hate crimes will not be tolerated in Alameda County," Price said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Oakland.
Court documents allege Khan admitted to spray painting racist words on the vehicle of the man he is accused of running over. Khan also allegedly admitted to trying to kill that man, court documents said.

Khan fled the scene and Alameda County following the attack with the car, Price alleged. Khan was arrested in the Sacramento area three days after the assault, according to court documents.

Khan was not in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Alameda County jail records.

He was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but it was postponed to address the amended charges, Price said.
Both of Khan's alleged victims testified at his preliminary hearing, Price said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
DA Pamela Price says she'll seek hate crime charges against man claiming insanity defense
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oakland police identify suspect arrested in recent Adams Point slaying
Oakland, CA21 hours ago
UC Berkeley custodian charged with fatal stabbing in Oakland
Oakland, CA22 hours ago
Suspect in Oakland gay men's chorus member's slaying identified
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Parole denied for San Mateo County rapist
San Bruno, CA1 day ago
Three arrested after random Tenderloin stabbing
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Police Arrest Three Suspects in Geary Street Stabbing
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Hate crime charges added to attempted murder case
Fremont, CA3 days ago
Day Around the Bay: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Singer in Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In Oakland
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Ex-School Administrator Gets Trial Date
Dixon, CA23 hours ago
Oakland PD investigates suspicious death of man found underneath car
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Former city worker speaks out after personal data exposed in Oakland ransomware attack
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Marina man arrested for allegedly posing as a 16-year-old to meet a minor in San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
3 suspects sought after Antioch police in connection to February shooting
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Coroner finds 160 remains stored in Hayward warehouse
Hayward, CA21 hours ago
69-year-old alleged fentanyl dealer arrested by Petaluma police
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
San Francisco Settles Suit Involving Jeff Adachi Autopsy Dispute
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Deadly Vehicle Collision Tied to Attempted Robbery in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Antioch police release photos of armed robbery, shooting suspects
Antioch, CA1 day ago
One dead in Rockridge fatal vehicle collision after attempted robbery
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Los Gatos 'Party Mom' allegedly jumped by 5 inmates in jailhouse attack
Los Gatos, CA3 days ago
California missing woman's burned remains found weeks later, husband charged with murder
Fairfield, CA2 days ago
Broad daylight armed robbery being investigated by Oakland police
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Santa Rosa student found with large hunting knife in backpack on campus
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
VIDEO: Police protect paramedics in San Francisco UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
City of Richmond reports first homicide of 2023
Richmond, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy