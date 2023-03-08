Madison School Board’s recommended FY24 budget shows huge new local ask for taxpayers

On February 25, the Madison County School Board held its annual retreat to set goals for calendar year 2023.

The agenda was short but the ramifications presented could prove huge for county taxpayers.

Facility Study Overview

Dr. Stacey Timmons, supervisor of facilities management for the school division, presented the results of the facilities study performed by Bureau Veritas. The agreement to do the study was signed in September 2022, with site visits in November and December. Draft reports were submitted in January 2023, and the final report in February.

The scope of the study included:

Site and Infrastructure

Exterior and Building Envelope

Roof and Rooftop Systems

Interiors

Mechanical, Electric, and Plumbing Systems

The following systems were evaluated for each building in the school system, with dollar amounts estimated for immediate needs, short term (1-2 years), near term (3-5 years), medium term (6-10 years), and long term (11-20 years).

Structure

Façade

Roofing

Interiors

Plumbing

HVAC

Fire Protection

Electrical

Fire Alarm and Electronic Systems

Equipment and Furnishings

Special Construction and Demo

Site Development

Site Utilities

Site Pavement

Follow-up Studies

There are a total of 47 items in the six buildings that need immediate attention, totaling $7,010,300. Some of the projects are underway with FY23 funding. There are six projects that have been identified as priority, which will require county funding in FY24 in the amount of $735,572.

School System FY24 Budget and Public Hearing

"The bottom line exemplifies responsible stewardship," Graham stated in presenting the recommended budget to school board members. As proposed, there would be an increase of $73,352 over the approved Fiscal Year 2023 budget but would require more than $1.83 million in new local money.

The problem as pointed out by Graham, is that two revenue streams will be substantially reduced in FY24.

Although revenue from state sales tax is expected to increase by $338,960, revenue from state income tax will decrease by $749,274, as construction funds such as those received in FY23 are not expected in FY24.

Federal funds will decrease by $615,463 as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief) funds expire, leaving the county to pick up a hefty tab of $1,099,129.

During the public comment portion of the retreat, Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Carlton M. "Carty” Yowell reminded the school board members that the budget is a daunting process, and this year’s budget is one of the most challenging.

"County supervisors are charged with two things,” Yowell stated. "The education of our children and the safety of our citizens. In order to fund a request such as this, the county would have to raise everyone’s property tax by 14.17%, and that is not going to happen.”

Board of Supervisors Chair R. Clay Jackson reminded the school board members that schools are about 50% of the county’s budget.

"There will be cuts from this budget proposal at the local level,” Jackson said.