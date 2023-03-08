Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

SC man remembers own ‘Come From Away’ experience as show opens in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago

This week, a Broadway musical with a different perspective on 9/11 is playing in Charlotte.

“Come From Away” chronicles the real story of 38 planes that were diverted to Canada when New York City airspace closed because of the terrorist attacks.

Residents in a small town in Newfoundland welcomed thousands of people, including Jim Knubel and his wife Phyllis from York, South Carolina.

The couple was returning home from a dream vacation when their flight was rerouted to Gander, where they would spend four days getting to know the locals.

On Tuesday, Jim attended opening night of the show at Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte with one of the special friends he made in Gander. Sadly, Phyllis passed away in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXN1s_0lBIvECY00

Jim says he looks at people differently now.

“I treat people differently. I got more into my church, more involved in my church, and it made me a better person,” he told Channel 9.

“Come From Away” is playing in Charlotte through March 12.

